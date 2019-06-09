(Bloomberg) -- Rafael Nadal just moved a bit closer to Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam title list. The Spaniard defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for his record 12th French Open and 18th major championship, two shy of Federer’s 20. With the victory, Nadal improved to 93-2 at Roland Garros.

To contact the reporter on this story: Sophie Caronello in Washington at scaronello@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Sophie Caronello at scaronello@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.