(Bloomberg) -- A wind-whipped wildfire forced evacuations in a northeast New Mexico city and the state mental hospital.

“We’re not in control of Mother Nature,” said Joy Ansley, the San Miguel County, New Mexico, manager, said Tuesday during a telephone interview as the National Weather Service issued a red-flag wind warning for the region through Wednesday.

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the conflagration that has spread to 120,000 acres in and around Las Vegas, New Mexico. The fire has been burning for a month and destroyed at least 267 structures. Fire crews are using shovels, pumper trucks and aircraft in a bid to halt the blaze’s advance.

Residents loaded cars and trucks with belongings and county officials established a southbound route out of the city of 13,000. One section of the municipality and an adjacent strip of the county were under full evacuation but the rest of the city still was open, Ansley said.

All 197 patients at the state mental hospital in Las Vegas were evacuated Monday.

“Many of our caregivers live in the area that burned and many still don’t know if their homes are still standing — still, they put their patients first,” said David R. Scrape, acting secretary for the New Mexico Department of Health.

In a status report issued Monday, San Miguel County officials warned: “This is a long-term event, and we don’t anticipate having ‘control’ of this fire anytime soon.”

