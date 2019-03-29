(Bloomberg) -- Rahul Gandhi, president of India’s main opposition Congress party, said his party will exempt new businesses from seeking permission and ease bank credit if it is voted to power.

The Congress will also scrap “angel tax,” a term used for the levy on fundraising by startups, Gandhi said on Twitter. The party will also give incentives and tax credits to new businesses based on their ability to create jobs, he said.

These incentives will be part of the Congress party’s manifesto, which has also promised income support of 72,000 rupees ($1,046) annually to poor families. Startups will just need to register their companies and will not need any other approval to begin operations. They have a three-year window to get all the permissions.

Congress party is seeking to wrest power from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling coalition in the elections that will take place in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, with results to be announced on May 23.

Modi has been criticized by the opposition for not fulfilling his promise of creating 10 million jobs each year -- a pledge that helped him win over India’s youth in the 2014 election. In the absence of timely and credible data, it’s difficult to estimate the number of jobs created during Modi’s term.

WHAT TO WATCH:

Modi to address rallies today at Odisha, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings and hold roadshows in Haryana

Modi is scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support for a campaign -- "I too am a watchman" -- from 500 places via a video conference on March 31

India’s communist party to halt sale of state companies if it wins elections

Election Commission is likely to decide on whether Modi violated election code of conduct by addressing the nation to announce that India had demonstrated its capability to target satellites

POLITICAL ALLIANCES:

IN THE MEDIA:

Land, air or space, we had courage to do surgical strike: Modi

Busting 5 concerns about Congress ’ income scheme: Mint

Electioneering hits new low in Uttar Pradesh: PTI

Battle for 39 seats in Tamil Nadu could be closer than predicted: BQ

ELECTION & MARKETS:

Outcomes in eastern and north eastern region of India will have a significant bearing on post-poll government formation, Amit Khurana, head of equities at Dolat Capital Market, said in a March 26 report.

BJP leadership believes the electoral results from the region will help it compensate for expected losses in other states, said Khurana

Commercial vehicle sales are likely to be “negative” because of surplus capacity and “purchase deferrals,” during elections, Emkay analysts led by Raghunandan NL said in a note on Thursday, recommending investors sell shares of Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto.

How to diversify as India vote rocks most-expensive Asian stocks

OPINION POLLS:

ECONOMY:

Modi’s government in its budget pledged to transfer as much as 6,000 rupees a year to farmers. That is unlikely to have a significant impact on inflation, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist at State Bank of India said in a note. India’s inflation accelerated to 2.57 percent in February

Congress’ income support plan may be fiscally prudent is it offsets existing subsidies, which amount to about 3.2 percent of GDP, said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists at Nomura in a note on March 26.

The other options are to “compromise on capital expenditure,” worth 1.6 percent of GDP and impose additional taxes, Nomura said

BLOOMBERG EXCLUSIVES:

A Murky Flood of Money Pours Into the World’s Largest Election

India’s Main Opposition Is Said to Pledge Single Sales Tax Rate

The Wrong Way to Fight Fake News Ahead of Elections: Editorial

Why India’s Election Is Among the World’s Most Expensive

Inside India’s Colossal, Colorful, Tough-to-Predict Election

Modi Hopes $27 Billion Bet on Women Will Swing Election His Way

EARLIER STORIES:

Modi vs Who? India’s Ruling Party Pushes Presidential ElectionQuotas Set to Change the Balance of Power for Women in India

Young, Angry and ‘Untouchable’: India’s Low-Caste Threat to Modi

Tackling Rising Hate Speech in the World’s Biggest Election

India’s Gen Z Voters’ Call for 2019 Election: More Jobs, Please

QUICKTAKE:

Your Guide to India’s Upcoming General Election

Why Election Goodies Await India’s Struggling Farmers

Why India’s Lower Castes Could Hold Key to Election

To contact the reporter on this story: Bibhudatta Pradhan in New Delhi at bpradhan@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Ruth Pollard at rpollard2@bloomberg.net, Arijit Ghosh, Unni Krishnan

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.