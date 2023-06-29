(Bloomberg) -- Hollywood’s favorite hunky archaeology professor and globe-trotting antiquities vigilante has returned.

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg, who created and directed the first four Indiana Jones films, have passed the torch for the last installment, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, to director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari). He serves up a flesh-and-blood cartoon with plenty of thrills and laughs and even a bit of pathos. As Phoebe Waller-Bridge, playing Indiana’s mischievous goddaughter Helena Shaw, says after goading him back into adventurer mode: “Indiana Jones is back in the saddle, going out with a bang!”

Lucas first dreamed up the swashbuckling scientist in the early 1970s, but only after a detour into a galaxy far, far away did he hash out the story. Like Spielberg, his choice to direct, Lucas grew up on a Hollywood diet of Tarzan, Zorro and Buck Rogers. Wouldn’t it be cool, they thought, to introduce the kids of the ’80s to an old-school action hero? Star Wars—obliterating box office stats like the Death Star pulverizing Alderaan—had just proven there was an appetite for, well, popcorn; and Han Solo, I mean Harrison Ford, was even eager to star.

The trio struck gold: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) was an instant classic, delighting young boys and critics alike. The films that followed have been mixed, but even the weaker ones are fun. Temple of Doom (1984) gave us that deliriously manic mine train race; Last Crusade (1989) brought us Sean Connery, cast hilariously against type as Indy’s helpless, bookish father; and Crystal Skull (2008) featured Cate Blanchett as a high-camp Soviet evildoer. Dial falls in the middle of the pack: It doesn’t achieve the goofy perfection of Raiders or Crusade, but it’s far better than the frenetically grim Doom and the mostly mediocre Skull.

The movie rests, as usual, on Ford’s shoulders. Can they still carry that weight, 15 years after the last installment? Absolutely—with a bit (OK, a lot) of visual effects magic.

In each of the previous films, we saw Indy’s body before his face: The bulk of his shadow against a wall, that signature hat glimpsed from behind, his back moving through a crowded nightclub. Here he’s bound and hooded, being led to his hanging. We feel his outsize presence first. He may be a brilliant archeologist fluent in dozens of languages dead and alive, but he wins battle after battle with feats of brawn, not brains.

Except this time, we don’t see his actual body or face at all. Ford is not the smoldering hunk he was when he first cracked Indy’s whip 42 years ago, yet here he is, lithe and limber and snarky-sexy as ever. For the prologue, we’ve flashed back to Germany at the end of World War II and traveled far into the uncanny valley with the help of Hollywood’s digital dermatologists. The dramatic irony doesn’t distract us for long—the effects are so good we quickly forget the slight mismatch of Ford’s smooth young skin and gruff older voice.

Within minutes we’re off on a chase—and stay on it, because, this being an Indiana Jones movie, it’s essentially one very long action sequence—and we’re too distracted to quibble over the alchemy involved in reverse-aging Ford. The other effects are less satisfying. Or maybe it’s just a bummer that Mangold has to rely so heavily on green-screen mayhem. Spielberg was famous for concocting practical stunts and effects; the first three films were preposterous, but they felt real. Dial’s action sequences are all anime, reducing Indy to a 2D Marvel hero from the 3D marvel we grew up with.

But did we really expect them to dangle an 80-year-old from planes, race him through the streets of Tangier in an out-of-control tuk-tuk and throw him off a speeding train? Of course not. Just go with it, filmgoer. The rest of the Indiana Jones magic is mostly here.

As in the preceding installments, the prologue is one of the film’s most thrilling bits, a death-defying dash with key bits of plotting dropped in along the way. We meet an old sidekick of Indy’s, professor Basil Shaw (a neurotic Toby Jones); a power-hungry villain (a ghoulish Mads Mikkelsen); and an intriguing MacGuffin, Archimedes’s legendary Antikythera, a sort of ancient astronomical computer.

Indiana Jones may well live forever, but he does age. And when the prologue ends, we find our hero snoozing in front of the TV with a drink—until the kids downstairs wake him up, blasting the Beatles. It’s 1969: Men have landed on the moon, and a seventysomething Professor Jones is retiring.

Except of course he isn’t! In a blink Indy is back on the case, dodging villains and searching the globe for Archimedes’s lost gizmo. The screenwriters (Mangold, David Koepp and Jez and John-Henry Butterworth) don’t spend much energy on his or his ragtag crew’s motivations, but they do throw in another quick flashback to pluck a few heartstrings. Later on, they will discard logic altogether.

But is iron-clad logic really necessary in Indiana Jones? Nah.

Especially when your leading man is Harrison Ford. Though the old whip may not crack like it used to, cut the guy some slack: As he says, everything hurts. He’s been shot repeatedly, tortured with voodoo and forced to drink the blood of Kali. Still, he is Indiana Jones. He’ll rise to the occasion, because that’s what the good guy does. You only have to hear the rising notes of John Williams’s irresistibly peppy theme to know that.

Dial isn’t some kind of hagiography. Some details of the films have been, let’s just say, problematic. This last installment acknowledged those mistakes—the casual 1980s racism and sexism, White-savior narratives, clumsy conflations of Inca, Aztec and Mayan cultures—at least grudgingly. When a young woman, sidling up to Indy in a bar, is shocked that he doesn’t remember her, he dryly replies: “Whatever I did, I’m sorry.” We forgive him. It’s hard to hold a grudge against a guy who risks his life over and over to take down child slavers and Nazis.

The Nazis—the only thing Indy hates even more than snakes—are essential to the formula: Lucas and Spielberg crafted a Holocaust revenge fantasy with Raiders and Crusade, decades before Quentin Tarantino invented the genre with Inglorious Basterds. The movies allowed audiences not only to defeat the Third Reich but also to mock it. The return of Indy’s arch foe feels apt, with White supremacists making an all-too-real return in our own day.

Time travel is also a key element in the films. Raiders channeled classic Hollywood, not only its goofy lowbrow serials but also masterpieces like Michael Curtiz’s Casablanca and The Adventures of Robin Hood. Dial borrows much from that same library, but it robs even more from the preceding Indiana Jones films. Like its archaeologist star, the movie is living in the past.

That may be a shortcoming—there aren’t a ton of new ideas here—but it’s also a strength. Fans will delight in the fresh takes on all their favorite chases, puzzles, bugs and snakes. As usual, there’s a fiendish Rube Goldberg device tucked into an undiscovered archaeological site, which the otherwise scrupulous and ethical Dr. Jones summarily trashes. As usual, Indy leads his enemies directly to the treasure, then watches them completely misinterpret its meaning. And as usual, the denouement is preposterous.

And we wouldn’t want it any other way. Indiana Jones isn’t Indiana Jones without Nazi-exploding ghosts and heart-plucking thuggee priests and immortal Grail-guarding knights and glass space aliens. Why not jump one more interdimensional shark?

The screenplay has the deftness with detail that marked the earlier films, tucking character development into quick asides and witty comments, but goes one further by inverting classic jokes to even funnier ends. And it picks up on the franchise’s main thread, the story of a reluctant family man. Indy works out his conflicts along the way to unraveling all his other ancient riddles.

His tricky relationships are really the key ingredient—especially his problematic sidekicks, who supply Indiana Jones with its particular urgent brand of comedy. He always ends up with exactly the last person he needs at his side, improvising solutions that only unleash other deadly, and usually hilarious, complications. These well-meaning screwups allow Ford to do his special flustered-at-the-edge-of-death schtick, which is the beating heart of the franchise.

Waller-Bridge nails this part of her job. Is Helena his ally or his foe? Student or teacher? A klutz or a ninja? She’s plausible in all of these roles and more. Better yet, she’s hilarious with a jab, tossing off most of the movie’s best lines with relish: “That hat is great on you—makes you look two years younger!”

Indeed, she’s just as lithe and limber and snarky-sexy as Ford in his prime. If Disney and Lucasfilm want more Indiana Jones films, she may be just the woman to pick up the whip.

