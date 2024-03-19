(Bloomberg) -- Raiffeisen Bank International AG is set to return to the Additional Tier 1 bond market after years of inactivity, which included the Russian-exposed bank skipping a call option because of high refinancing costs.

Prices of current AT1s issued by the bank gained on the secondary market on Tuesday, indicating an increased probability that the bonds may be called. A €500 million note callable next year jumped 1.7 cents on the euro to 86 cents, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. A separate note with a first call date in 2026 gained 0.7 cents to 95.2 cents.

Raiffeisen has mandated banks to set up calls with investors ahead of a potential €650 million ($704.7 million) issue, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. At the same time, it is looking to buy back as much as the entire amount of the €650 million bond whose call option it skipped in late 2022 when central banks were aggressively hiking rates.

The buyback’s purpose is to “manage the Company’s Additional Tier 1 capital,” and give investors an “opportunity to sell their current holdings in the notes and therefore be eligible to receive priority allocation in the new notes,” according to an announcement.

The offering comes amid a buoyant period for the riskiest type of bank debt. Having long recovered from the shock of the $17 billion writedown of Credit Suisse bonds exactly a year ago, yields and spreads of AT1s have been falling since the start of the year, opening the door to all types of issuers. Lenders rely on AT1 notes — introduced in the aftermath of the global financial crisis — as a crucial capital buffer.

Read more: Raiffeisen Tumbles as US Visit Highlights Sanctions Tightrope

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.