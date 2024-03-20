(Bloomberg) -- Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s protracted efforts to exit Russia faced fresh doubts on Wednesday, sending shares of the lender lower and forcing it to postpone a bond sale.

US authorities are pushing the Austrian bank to drop a plan that would have allowed it to repatriate as much as €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) stuck in Russia, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the discussions. Shares of the lender slumped as much as 16%, prompting it to delay the planned sale of debt securities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

It’s the latest twist in the two-year effort by Raiffeisen to find a solution for its business in Russia, where it operates the largest foreign-owned lender. Profit at the unit surged as it leveraged its position as one of the last financial channels for cash flows between the country and Western nations, yet Raiffeisen has been unable to move that money to Vienna, while efforts to sell or spin off the business have stalled.

Raiffeisen Russia Deal Leads to Executive With Ties to Oligarch

To work around the problem, Raiffeisen in December proposed a complex deal under which its Russian unit would buy shares in an Austrian construction company that were until recently held by sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska.

In a second step, it planned to transfer the holding to the parent in Vienna as a dividend in kind. While that wouldn’t mean a full exit from Russia, it would allow the bank to repatriate about half of the more than €3 billion in excess capital stuck in the country.

US authorities have been scrutinizing the deal, with a senior US sanctions official visiting the lender this month. The US embassy said at the time the purpose of the meeting was to discuss the subsidiary in Russia.

“It goes without saying that Raiffeisen will not proceed with any deal which would be in breach of sanctions, or expose Raiffeisen to the risk of sanctions,” a Raiffeisen spokesman said by email. The lender had diligently verified the transaction’s compliance with sanctions, and had notified all relevant authorities of its details, he said.

The share reaction prompted Raiffeisen to delay the planned sale of €650 million in AT1 bonds. The offer had attracted about €1.6 billion of investor orders on Wednesday, showing healthy market demand for the notes that have been closely scrutinized in European banking markets.

The sale was suspended due to an adverse market reaction, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. Issuers can face potential legal action if they proceed with the sale of a security when new material information not mentioned in the prospectus comes to light.

--With assistance from Tasos Vossos.

(Adds background from third paragraph, details on AT1 sale in seventh.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.