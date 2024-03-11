(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG fell as much as 12% in Vienna after the Austrian lender was visited by a senior US sanctions official just as it seeks to finalize a complex deal involving its Russian unit.

Anna Morris, acting assistant secretary at the US Treasury Department, visited several Austrian entities including Raiffeisen at the end of last week, the embassy in Vienna said in a statement on March 6. The embassy said the purpose of the meeting with Raiffeisen was to discuss its subsidiary in Russia.

Raiffeisen has repeatedly said it complies with international sanctions, including at its Russian unit, the largest foreign-owned lender in the country. In emailed comments to Bloomberg on Monday, the bank said some reports had falsely attributed the US official’s visit to specific sanctions threats.

“This meeting took place as part of a visit to Europe by Ms. Morris, during which she exchanged views on the Russia sanctions with numerous financial institutions and authorities,” Raiffeisen said. “Such talks have been taking place regularly since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.”

Raiffeisen’s shares pared losses after the comments, trading down 7.1% as of 11:50 am in Vienna, the most in almost six weeks.

Still, the timing of the visit may raise concern over current efforts by Raiffeisen to bring some of its capital out of Russia.

As part of a complex transaction the bank has said it hopes to close by the end of this month, Raiffeisen will use profits stranded at its Russian unit to buy shares in Austrian construction company Strabag that were until recently held by sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska.

The process is awaiting approval by the Russian government. The Austrian National Bank, which acts as sanctions authority for the bank, said in earlier comments to Bloomberg that it does not provide explicit approvals beforehand, rather reviews compliance with sanctions on a running basis.

Sanctions were partly “intended to increase risk for banks and incentivize them” to refrain from doing business in Russia’s military-industrial base,” the embassy said. Otherwise, they risk being shut out of the U.S. financial system, according to the statement.

