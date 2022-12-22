Rail Fares to Rise 5.9% for Commuters in England Next Year

(Bloomberg) -- Rail fares will increase by as much as 5.9% in England next year after the government said it had made “the biggest intervention in its history” to stop ticket prices rising more sharply due to double-digit inflation.

Annual increases are typically based on the UK’s retail price index from the previous July, which was 12.3%.

The government said Thursday it had decided on this occasion to set the ceiling according to average earnings growth last July.

It also said it would repeat this year’s freeze on fares in January and February. Fares will rise from March 5.

“It has been a difficult year and the impact of inflation is being felt across the UK economy,” said Transport Secretary Mark Harper. “We do not want to add to the problem.”

He said it struck a fair balance between the interests of commuters and taxpayers.

