(Bloomberg) -- UK unions called a halt to planned industrial action as the death of Queen Elizabeth II plunged Britain into a period of mourning.

Around 115,000 Royal Mail Plc staff ended a two day strike that had been due to continue through Friday, while three rail unions that had called walkouts for the end of next week said they’ll no longer take place and dockers suspended action on the day of the state funeral.

Communication Workers Union General Secretary Dave Ward said in a statement following the monarch’s death that the action by postal workers had been ended early “out of respect for her service to the country and her family.”

On the railway, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association said that it was “‘canceling planned industrial action for September” and would be respecting the period of public mourning.

The Aslef train drivers union tweeted that it would postpone a strike planned for next Thursday, while the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers also said in a sombre black posting on its website that actions due that day and next Saturday had been suspended.

A two-week walkout by Liverpool dockers slated to begin a week on Monday will also be put on hold should the Queen’s funeral be held that day, as is widely expected.

“Strike action has been suspended for the day of the funeral,” a spokesman said in an email.

The Trades Union Congress, an umbrella group for UK labor organizations, also postponed its annual gathering, due to start Sunday, saying on its website that the event will be rescheduled for a later date.

(Updates with Liverpool docks strike suspension from second paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.