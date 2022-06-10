(Bloomberg) -- Rail and underground strikes due to hit the UK for three days later this month could cost the economy almost 100 million pounds ($125 million), with London dealt the biggest blow.

That’s according to analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, which estimates around 250,000 people will be unable to work on June 21, the first day of action when the mass walkout is set to have the greatest impact.

“Accounting for the monetary cost of staff absences, this equates to a total estimated output loss of £91.0 million across the three days of strikes,” Cebr said. “Just short of half of this cost, equating to £45.1 million, is set to be felt on the first strike day.”

Further rail stoppages are planned for June 23 and June 25 in a dispute over pay and redundancies. Around 40,000 staff from Network Rail and more than a dozen train operators are expected to take part.

On the first day, London Underground workers plan to walk out in a separate row over pensions and job losses, taking the total to more than 50,000 -- the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the public transport system since 1989. The stoppage involves members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

London accounts for almost 60% of the economic hit, with an estimated £52 million loss of output forecast to reduce gross value added in the capital by 1%, Cebr said. The southeast and East of England also face significant losses.

“The national strike will likely see further economic disruption by causing a loss of earnings for the workers and rail companies involved with the walkout, reducing spending by those who travel by rail to shop, knock-on effects for tourism spending, and the potential to significantly intensify existing supply chain disruptions,” Cebr said.

The research firm said the strikes will add to the plight of the economy, which it expects to fall into a technical recession with output falling in both the second and third quarters amid the worsening cost of living crisis.

