(Bloomberg) --

A national rail strike kicked off across Britain on Wednesday, with the UK government and union bosses some way apart in increasingly acrimonious negotiations over wage increases.

The walkout by 40,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport workers marks the fourth day of action by the group this summer, with other unions set to stage walkouts in coming days.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said on Sky TV that labor leaders are being “increasingly militant” and blocking efforts to modernize the railway. RMT boss Mick Lynch responded on ITV that track operator Network Rail had made a set of proposals that are “unacceptable” and not in line with soaring inflation.

With the port of Dover facing delays as the summer vacation period gets busier, British Airways pilots pressing for a new pay deal and London Heathrow airport warning that a passenger cap could remain in place through next summer, there’s little sign of relief for beleaguered travelers.

And while Britain may be the epicenter of the chaos, much of Europe is suffering, with Deutsche Lufthansa AG scrapping most of its flights at its German hubs on Wednesday as ground staff walk out.

