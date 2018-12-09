(Bloomberg) -- German state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn AG warned that strikes scheduled for Monday may disrupt travel across the country for several hours.

The EVG railway workers’ union is planning to strike from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. to increase pressure in a pay dispute, and could continue to cause disruption “for hours” after that, Deutsche Bahn AG said in a statement Sunday. The railway operator added that it will try to minimize the impact of strikes on its customers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Carolynn Look in Frankfurt at clook4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Michael Winfrey, James Amott

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.