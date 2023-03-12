(Bloomberg) -- California officials closed Highway 1 in Monterey County on Sunday as flooding from a levee breach on the Pajaro River put nearly 2,000 residents under mandatory evacuation orders.

The levee breach on Friday, which has flooded farmland surrounding the town of Pajaro, comes as another atmospheric river is forecast to hit California on Monday following days of rain. The National Weather Service has put the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast under a flood watch from Monday night through Wednesday morning, warning of widespread flooding and rapidly rising creeks, streams and rivers.

The forecast calls for three to six inches of rain to fall in the region’s hills with valley areas receiving one to three inches of precipitation. Some mountain area could be hit with as much as eight inches of rain.

Photos and video posted to social media Sunday showed widespread flooding in Pajaro, a town home to agricultural workers employed in a region known for its strawberry crop.

