(Bloomberg) -- Raine Group is set to collect $31.5 million in fees for its work advising English football club Manchester United Plc on bringing in a new investor.

The New York-based investment bank spent more than a year working with Manchester United’s owners, the US Glazer family, to market the club to potential buyers.

These efforts culminated in British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe agreeing to acquire a roughly 25% stake in Manchester United in December. Ratcliffe is paying $33 a share to the Glazer family and other minority investors for the holding.

Documents filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show that Raine had contact with 170 interested parties as the Glazers deliberated whether to pursue a minority or outright sale of Manchester United.

In the end, bidding came down to a battle between Ratcliffe and a group of Qatari investors led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, which wanted to buy all of Manchester United. But the Qatari consortium was not able to match Ratcliffe’s price for shares held by both the Glazers and other public shareholders in Manchester United.

Of the club’s three independent directors, John Hooks and Manu Sawhney did not attend the final board meeting that approved the deal on Dec. 24, the documents show.

The long-running saga was another high-profile sports mandate win for Raine, which is building a reputation as a go-to adviser on large sports and entertainment deals. In recent years, it’s worked on the sales of English football club Chelsea FC and France’s Olympique Lyonnais. In 2023, it earned $65 million from advising World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. on its takeover by Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.

