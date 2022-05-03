(Bloomberg) -- In the hours following the leak of a draft majority U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade, people across the country and the ideological divide mobilized to make themselves heard.

The Women’s March organization called on supporters for abortion access to rally at their local federal buildings, town hall or town square Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“We’re showing up to defend abortion rights, say bans off our bodies, and demand elected officials take action before the right-wing justices on the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade,” the group said on Twitter.

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights said there also will be Tuesday protests in Los Angeles, New York City, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia and Dayton, Ohio; and one tomorrow in Honolulu. A national week of action is planned for May 8-14.

“On campuses, in workplaces, on social media, in the arts and the sciences, out in the streets, everywhere,'” the group said. “Raise your voice and raise hell! Silence is your stamp of approval.”

Activists in other cities are also gathering to protest the draft, which the Supreme Court has confirmed is legitimate. Here’s where demonstrations are slated to take place across the U.S.:

Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Capitol Police said it was preparing for possible demonstrations in D.C.

“We are working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential demonstrations in the area of the Supreme Court, including adding additional officers in the area,” according to a statement.

A separate email advisory by Supreme Court police said it was closing 2nd Street NE, between Constitution Avenue and East Capitol Street NE, due to police activity.

Protesters appeared outside the U.S. Supreme Court building Monday night within hours of a report that it was on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade. There were no reports of arrests.

As Tuesday morning wore on, anti-abortion protesters holding signs and banners joined the crowd.

“We are just really energized by the leak,” said Terrisa Bukovinac, a 41-year-old, from Washington, D.C., who was holding a sign that said “Divest from Big Abortion Now!” “We are here to encourage the court to move forward with this. It feels like everything we’ve been working for is finally happening,” Bukovinac said.

On the other side, Kate Hoeting, a member of the non-profit group Catholics for Choice, vowed to protest all night as she stood in front of the Supreme Court holding a sign that said “Catholics Support Abortion Access.”

“Right wing Christian supremacists have been working for 50-years to remove the fundamental right to access abortion,” Hoeting, 25, said.

Miami

In Florida, Democratic candidate for governor Nikki Fried urged supporters to rally at the Freedom Tower in Miami on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.“I’m going to do everything in my power to protect the women of Florida and preserve freedom over our bodies— including beating Ron DeSantis,” Fried said on Twitter.

New York City

A rally also was planned at 5 p.m. at Foley Square in Manhattan by a group of advocates, including the New York Civil Liberties Union and Equality for Flatbush.

“Channel your rage into action,” an advisory said. The email encouraged attendees to wear green and had the hashtag #BansOffOurBodies.

San Francisco

Activists said they planned to rally outside the federal courthouse in downtown San Francisco at 5 p.m local time. The Raging Grannies Action League noted in a social media post that several members had also rallied outside the federal building in nearby Oakland on Monday night.

Houston

Several demonstrations were planned in Houston, including outside the office of Republican Senator John Cornyn. Activists who say they have been protesting the senator for more than five years welcomed people to join them in the early afternoon. Other groups called for a rally outside City Hall in downtown Houston starting at 6 p.m. local time.

