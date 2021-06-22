(Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening in Iran, the status of nuclear talks and energy markets.

Incoming Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has demanded an end to U.S sanctions in his first speech since winning Friday’s election. But he also signaled he will preserve any nuclear deal struck with world powers. The prospect of an agreement hangs in the balance after another failed round of talks in Vienna.

European diplomats have voiced concern about how close negotiators are to a June 24 expiry of a separate nuclear inspections pact between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency. While the EU expects an extension, that’s still to be confirmed. They’ve also warned current President Hassan Rouhani’s exit in August will complicate negotiations. Envoys are now back in their capitals before the next round of talks. There is no scheduled date for them to reconvene.

“The task is to make full use of this break to ensure that all participants get final political instructions on the remaining controversial issues,” the head of Russia’s delegation, Mikhail Ulyanov, said in a tweet.

Brent oil hit $75 a barrel for the first time in more than two years on Tuesday, as the market continues to tighten with major economies reopening and OPEC+ restricting output.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are holding back several millions of barrels a day from the market. Iran’s exports plunged from 2 million barrels a day to barely anything after former President Donald Trump tightened sanctions on the Islamic Republic from 2018. Iran is exempt from OPEC+ quotas.

June 24: A temporary monitoring pact with inspectors from the IAEA expires, something which could complicate efforts to seal the nuclear deal. However Iran and the IAEA are already in talks and the agreement is expected to be extended, European Union deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora has said.

