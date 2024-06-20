(Bloomberg) -- Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves is buying the most expensive condo ever sold in Nashville.

Graves is paying $15 million for a roughly 4,000-square-foot (372-square-meter) penthouse apartment in Tennessee’s capital, according to a person familiar with the deal. The transaction went into contract last week.

The apartment takes up half the top floor of the Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences, a 40-story riverfront development completed in 2022. It would be the highest price ever paid for a penthouse in downtown Nashville, according to a story in the Tennessean newspaper that didn’t identify the buyer.

The deal is the second recent splashy purchase for the owner of the chicken finger restaurant chain, who’s also buying the top two floors of a luxury condo building under construction in Dallas.

Graves, 52, has a net worth of $9 billion, nearly all of which comes from his 89% ownership interest in the closely held business, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He opened his first restaurant on the campus of Louisiana State University in 1996, naming it after his dog.

Raising Cane’s now has more than 800 locations, and bond offering documents show the closely held firm booked adjusted earnings of $647 million on revenue of $3.3 billion in the 12 months ended June 2023.

Graves has several connections to Nashville, a major center of country music. His social media includes clips of him with musicians including Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson and Tennessee-native Jelly Roll. Raising Cane’s is opening a “flagship” restaurant next week on the city’s Broadway, where many of its honk-tonk bars are located.

Graves may buy additional residences in other major US cities, especially those that host flagship Raising Cane’s restaurants, according to the person familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. They include New York, Chicago, Miami Beach and Las Vegas.

(Adds details of Graves’ ownership interest in fifth paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected Graves’ title in fourth paragraph.)

