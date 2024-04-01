(Bloomberg) -- Rakuten Group Inc. is returning to the high-yield bond market with a $1.25 billion offering, in the latest move by the debt-laden Japanese online retailer to try to bolster its finances.

The Tokyo-based conglomerate is considering selling dollar bonds, and the debt’s size and terms will be decided based on market demand, a company spokesperson said Tuesday. The five-year deal may price later this week, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rakuten is also trying to make its organization more efficient, announcing Monday that it’s considering combining its financial units to promote collaboration.

The debt offering comes after a $1.8 billion sale in January of bonds that yielded 12.125%, a record for a listed Japanese firm issuing in US dollars. Early pricing discussions for the new issuance are for a yield in the mid-10% area, people with knowledge of the matter said.

With about ¥700 billion ($4.6 billion) in bonds due in the rest of 2024 and next year, Rakuten “is getting serious, rather than just assuming that things will work out” on debt repayment, said Takashi Fujiwara, general manager of the fixed income investment division at Resona Asset Management Co., which managed about ¥48 trillion in assets as of September. The planned dollar bond sale is a “positive sign,” he said.

Rakuten Group shares, which rose the most in two weeks Monday on its plans to reorganize its fintech business, slid as much as 4.8%. Rakuten Bank Ltd.’s shares jumped as much as 8% before paring its gains to 1.4%.

Billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani’s company has found some success raising funds in the high-yield market, as the bonds it sold in January have gained to 106 cents on the dollar, according to Trace. But even as it sells debt at a steep price tag to raise funds, credit markets have been signaling some of the highest repayment risk in Japan for the company, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Credit-default swaps insuring Rakuten’s bonds against nonpayment have been climbing for about a month since falling in February to the lowest since 2022, in a sign that market concern about its debt quality remains elevated. The company has posted losses for five straight fiscal years.

Rakuten is also becoming more reliant on funding in the junk bond market — its outstanding borrowing from major Japanese lenders decreased by more than $1 billion last year.

The planned bonds got a BB score from S&P Global Ratings, the same as the company and two steps below investment grade. The proposed bonds would allow the company to prepare for redemption of domestic bonds due in February and June 2025, likely improving its liquidity to a degree, the rating firm said.

The company will use the proceeds from the new bond sale to redeem or repurchase debt due in 2024 and later, the person familiar said.

--With assistance from Olivia Raimonde.

(Adds chart and Resona Asset Management investor quote.)

