(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong headed into a tense holiday weekend, after authorities upheld a ban on a planned mass protest, raising the prospect of clashes if demonstrators go ahead illegally.

The Civil Human Rights Front -- the organizer of several historically large, but peaceful marches earlier this summer -- canceled its plan to march through the city center Sunday after losing an appeal. Police cited violence around previous protests in banning the march, saying the route was too close to “high-risk buildings” that could be subject to violence, including government offices and subway stations.

Activists were also planning a series of events to coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival, including a politically themed lantern carnival Friday night and another “stress test” on transportation to the city’s airport Saturday. The protests have continued despite Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s Sept. 4 decision to withdraw extradition legislation that sparked the unrest more than three months ago.

Here’s the latest (all times local):

Appeals Board Upholds Ban (5:28 p.m.)

The Civil Human Rights Front called off plans to march through the city center Sunday after an appeals board denied its request. The decision sets up possible confrontation if demonstrators decide to march anyway.

Hong Kong saw one of its worst days of violence since the movement began on Aug. 31, after thousands of people came out in defiance of a prior ban on a planned CHRF demonstration. The group said would immediately apply to hold another march on Oct. 1, when the People’s Republic of China celebrates its 70th anniversary.

China Body Criticizes Tycoon Li Ka-shing (4:45 p.m.)

China pushed back at comments made earlier this week by Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing, who urged the city’s government to “have mercy” in dealing with the unrest. Showing leniency to those who participated in illegal assemblies, attacked police and citizens and set street fires encourages crimes, the Communist Party’s top law enforcement body, the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, said in an article posted on its WeChat account.

Lam Meets Chinese Executives (3:29 p.m.)

Lam met with executives of some China state-owned companies on Wednesday, Apple Daily reported. The newspaper said executives from firms including China Resources, China Southern Airlines Co., China Telecom Corp., China Eastern Airlines Corp. and representatives from Standard Chartered Plc and Bank of East Asia Ltd. entered Lam’s residence for the meeting, which it said was also attended by Financial Secretary Paul Chan.

Chan said at a Friday afternoon briefing that there was no discussion about letting SOEs have leading roles in certain industries in Hong Kong.

Pro-China Flash Mob (1:34 p.m.)

A pro-China crowd staged a flash mob at the Olympian City 2 mall in the Mong Kok area, waving China’s national flag to show support for the country as they celebrate the traditional Mid-Autumn Festival. They also sang the national anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

Unrest Rocks Insurance Industry (12:59 a.m.)

A major source of demand for the city’s insurance products is drying up as the unrest deters mainland buyers, according to agents in the city who said their business had fallen steeply after the protests intensified. Chinese customers have long come to Hong Kong for insurance, partly because the products offer an investment component and payouts in foreign currencies that are hard to come by on the mainland.

Local Firms Look to Singapore (12:05 p.m.)

Almost one-quarter of businesses in a new poll are debating leaving Hong Kong to escape the unrest, with most looking to Singapore as their favored location. Some 23% of surveyed companies with an office in Hong Kong are considering moving business functions out, while 1% already have plans to relocate, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce. Of those firms, nine in 10 see Singapore as the best option.

China Urges More Investment (11:49 a.m.)

Beijing asked senior representatives from some of its biggest state firms to take a more active role in Hong Kong during a meeting across the border in Shenzhen this week, including boosting investment, Reuters reported, citing unidentified executives familiar with the matter. The move would extend the mainland’s reach in a city already rocked by months of protests against China’s increasing grip. The state-owned firms were asked to look for control and have decision-making power in companies rather than just holding stakes.

Weekend Events

On Friday night, protesters plan smaller-scale events in a few areas of the city, including a “Mourning of the Martyrs” in Admiralty and a “Be Water” lantern carnival. Saturday afternoon includes another “stress test” of the airport’s transport system, a style of protest that hasn’t resulted in major service disruptions in the past and an “Assembly of Fairy Lights” in the Wong Tai Sin area. A planned protest in Tin Shui Wai has been banned.

On Sunday, there will be an afternoon “We Miss You Britain” assembly -- a reference to the city’s former colonial government -- in centrally located Edinburgh Place. Some may also attempt to protest along the route of the CHRF’s now cancelled march.

