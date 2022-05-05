A relief rally showed signs of flagging as inflation concerns resurfaced even after the Federal Reserve raised rates by half a point to rein in runaway price growth.

U.S. equity futures signaled a pause following the S&P 500 index’s biggest daily advance since 2020 after Jerome Powell eased worries that the central bank would ratchet up rates more steeply. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.5 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 contracts fell 0.6 per cent. The dollar bounced and Treasury yields steadied.

“We are puzzled why the market thinks that Fed hikes are going to stop inflation,” said Nancy Davis, founder of Quadratic Capital Management. “We see inflation as driven by massive government spending, supply chain disruptions and, more recently, by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The soaring price of commodities, intensified by the war in Ukraine, is complicating the job of policy makers trying to bring the fastest inflation in four decades under control.

Climbs in oil and wheat underlined the risks. West Texas Intermediate crude hit US$108 a barrel on a European Union plan to ban Russian barrels over the next six months. Wheat rose on the possibility of export curbs by major grower India.

A global wave of monetary tightening is also seen as a threat to economic growth. In Europe, German factory orders plummeted, highlighting the toll from the war. European Central Bank Executive Board Member Fabio Panetta said economic expansion has almost ground to a halt in the euro area.

“The combination of high inflation and a weakening global economic outlook has fueled concerns about how far central banks will be able to raise interest rates without overburdening the economy,” Fraser Lundie, head of public fixed income markets at Federated Hermes, wrote in a note to clients. “The outlook was already uncertain, with rising labor costs, supply-chain disruption and commodity prices that have leaped.”

The pound slid after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to their highest level since the financial crisis and warned the economy is on course to shrink under pressure from double-digit inflation.

That followed the Fed’s 50 basis-point increase, the biggest single move since 2000. Powell signaled similar moves for the next couple of meetings but pushed back against a larger 75 basis-point increase, sparking a global relief rally.

In premarket trading, EBay fell more than 7 per cent on weak guidance and slower online shopping.

In Europe, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose more than 1 per cent, led by property and technology industries. Positive results from large caps including Airbus SE, Shell Plc, UniCredit SpA and ArcelorMittal SA also helped brighten the mood.

Key events this week:

OPEC+ convenes virtually for a regular meeting, Thursday

U.S. April jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent as of 7:14 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0585

The British pound fell 1.3 per cent to US$1.2466

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 129.72 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 2.94 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.96 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 1.89 per cent

