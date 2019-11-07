(Bloomberg) -- Ralph Lauren Corp. rose after the apparel maker reported same-stores sales growth across its three regions -- including in the key North American market. The company sees ongoing unrest in Hong Kong limiting sales gains, however.

In the latest quarter, global same-store sales, a key retail metric, increased 2% when excluding currency fluctuations, beating analysts’ average projection of a 1.1% gain, according to Consensus Metrix. Read more here.

Key Insights

Concerns about foreign shoppers in North America have lingered in recent months, after Chief Executive Officer Patrice Louvet warned last quarter he was cautiously viewing U.S. retail because of volatile tourist flows. But things have picked up: Same-store sales in North America, where the company gets about half of its revenue, rose 2%. Analysts predicted it would drop 2.2%. Ralph Lauren has freshened its lines with clothes, handbags and shoes that appeal to younger shoppers.

Asia fell short of expectations in comparable sales, however, reporting growth of 1% that trailed the average estimate from Consensus Metrix.The company attributed that largely to a 27% drop in business in Hong Kong amid unrest.

While Ralph Lauren still sees revenue growth of 2% to 3% this year, it said Hong Kong protests could push this to the bottom of that range. Ralph Lauren has three shops near the main protest areas that have been impacted by the unrest.

Market Reaction

The shares rose as much as 10% in premarket trading. They had dropped 2.5% this year through Wednesday’s close, compared with the 23% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 Index.

