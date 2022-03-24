Ramadan Treats Come Second to Savings as Egypt Buffeted by War

(Bloomberg) -- A week before Ramadan, Mahmoud Ali would normally be splashing out on Egyptian treats for his family but this year any spare cash is going into savings accounts.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent the cost of even basic foods like bread soaring, as the two countries now at war provided Egypt with most of its wheat. This week’s dramatic weakening of the pound looks set to spur further rises.

Top officials are urging Egyptians to cut back, and Ali is doing just that ahead of the biggest festival in the Islamic calendar, which begins early next month.

“We have TV telling us to cut consumption and spending,” he said this week outside a branch of Banque Misr on the outskirts of Cairo. “Consumption of what? I can barely get by,” Ali added. “I have an old saving deposit, which I’ll swap part of and buy a new one.”

He’s not the only one. Following Monday’s first central bank interest-rate hike since 2017, lenders Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt offered new one-year certificates with an interest rate of 18%. The banks were soon thronged, with sales reaching 13 billion Egyptian pounds ($707 million) within the first 24 hours.

Egypt already was struggling to maintain a bread subsidy used by about 70 million people in the face of the pandemic. With the war roiling global markets, the government has imposed export bans, urged families to be frugal and hit out at greedy middlemen. It’s in talks with the International Monetary Fund for support.

The squeeze comes at a delicate time for the Arab world, where Muslims observing Ramadan break the daily fast at an “iftar” meal with friends and relatives.

People usually shop ahead so they’re all prepared for visitors throughout the holy month. This year, many may break with the tradition of making special dinners and desserts.

“Shops are putting on offers and discounts to make us buy, but where’s the money?” asked Ali, a doctor and a father of two.

