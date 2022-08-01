(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged members of the public to come forward to help find armed assailants who gang-raped eight women on the set of a music video near Johannesburg last week.

Police arrested 83 suspects in connection with the July 28 attack on the women near an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, where the video was being made. The victims, some as young as 19, included singers and make-up artists, according to the South African Police Service.

The incident prompted Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to call for the chemical castration of the perpetrators.

“These horrible acts of brutality are an affront to the right of women and girls to live and work in freedom and safety,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly statement. “We call upon communities to work with the police to ensure that these criminals are apprehended and prosecuted.”

Ramaphosa declared gender-based violence a national crisis in 2019. Crime statistics released by the government in June showed 6,083 people were murdered from January through March, 898 of them women. The number of sexual offenses reported to the police rose 14%.

“We find ourselves in a moment of crisis where we need to act collectively to defend the democratic gains that the women of 1956 have worked so hard to achieve,” Minister of Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane said in a separate statement, referring to a march by women almost seven decades ago to protest against apartheid laws. August is women’s month in South Africa.

