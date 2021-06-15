(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tightened restrictions on alcohol sales, extended a night-time curfew and reduced the permitted attendance at public gatherings as the country grapples with a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Alcohol sales for offsite consumption will only be allowed from Monday to Thursday, a curb aimed at reducing pressure on hospital trauma wards, Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation Tuesday night. He moved the country to virus alert level 3 from level 2, reduced the maximum size of gatherings to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, and ordered people to remain home between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.

“I know we have grown impatient with the constraints that have been placed on our lives,” Ramaphosa said. “If we act too late or our response is too weak, we risk losing control of the virus. The measures we are putting in place now are appropriate to the level of risk and necessary to save the lives of our people.”

The seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases in South Africa has climbed to about 7,500, from fewer than 800 in early April, while hospital admissions have surged -- especially in the central Gauteng province which accounts for two-thirds of new infections. A vaccination campaign was been slow to get underway, with less than 2 million either fully or partially inoculated out of a population of about 60 million people.

The roll-out of the shots was delayed by protracted negotiations with manufacturers, production problems at a plant in the U.S. and the predominance of the so-called beta variant in the country, which proved somewhat resistant to the version developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford.

About 80,000 people are now being vaccinated at 570 sites daily, and the government will target reaching 250,000 once more shots become available, Ramaphosa said.

The tighter restrictions come as the economy slowly recovers from the impact of a hard lockdown last year that resulted in the biggest contraction in output in a century. Data last week showed that gross domestic product grew an annualized 4.6% in the first quarter, while business confidence is at the highest in more than six years.

“We know that as difficult as the last 15 months have been, we have started to recover and rebuild,” Ramaphosa said. “Although we have reason to hope, we still have a mountain to climb.”

