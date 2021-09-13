(Bloomberg) -- Senior African National Congress official Ace Magashule lost an application for leave to appeal a judgment that affirmed his suspension from South Africa’s ruling party.

“We concluded that there is no prospect that another court would come to a different conclusion, nor are there any compelling reasons why leave to appeal should be granted,” according to a High Court judgment handed down on Monday.

The ruling African National Congress suspended Magashule, the party’s secretary-general, in May after he defied an ultimatum to vacate the post while he stands trial on graft and other charges. Magashule has repeatedly challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authority and been linked to an ANC faction aligned to former President Jacob Zuma, who the party forced to step down in 2018 after he became embroiled in a succession of scandals.

Magashule’s corruption case is scheduled to resume on Oct. 19.

