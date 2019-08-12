(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa secured a High Court interdict suspending a directive from the nation’s graft ombudsman that parliament censure him for failing to properly declare a campaign donation pending a review of the finding.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said Ramaphosa misled lawmakers about a donation to his 2017 campaign to win control of the ruling party and instructed them to take action against him for violating the constitution and the executive ethics code. The president has challenged the finding in court, saying he didn’t know about the 500,000-rand ($32,450) payment, inadvertently failed to disclose it and rectified his mistake as soon as possible.

Mkhwebane didn’t oppose Ramaphosa’s application for the disciplinary action to be put on hold until the conclusion of review, a date for which has yet to be set.

To contact the reporter on this story: Mike Cohen in Cape Town at mcohen21@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Richardson at pmrichardson@bloomberg.net, Alastair Reed

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.