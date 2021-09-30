(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he is hopeful the country will be removed from a list of nations whose residents are restricted from visiting the U.K. after he discussed the issue with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The inclusion of South Africa on the U.K.’s so-called red list was problematic because Britain is its biggest source of tourism and a major trading partner, Ramaphosa said in a televised address. While U.K. scientists were concerned about the present of the Covid-19 beta variant in South Africa, it had been displaced by the more infectious Delta strain, he said.

Ramaphosa said he put South Africa’s case to Johnson during a phone conversation on Thursday.

“We both agreed that decisions of this nature should be informed by science and are hopeful of a positive outcome when the issue comes up for review in the coming days,” he said.

