(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa compared recent acts of violence and intimidation by anti-immigrant vigilante groups to tactics used by the country’s apartheid government to oppress Black people.

There have been a growing number of attacks on foreigners in South Africa. Last week, a mob stoned and burned a Zimbabwean man to death in the Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg.

Read: Anti-Foreigner Vigilantes Exploit South Africa’s Economic Woes

“This was how the apartheid oppressors operated,” Ramaphosa wrote Monday in his weekly letter. “They said some people could only live in certain areas, operate certain businesses or take certain jobs. Under apartheid, Black people were deemed suspects by default.”

Thousands of migrants from the rest of Africa arrive in South Africa each year, looking for jobs and opportunities. That has led to tension with some South Africans who view foreigners as competitors for jobs, housing and services in a country with a 35% unemployment rate. Vigilante groups and some opposition parties have capitalized on the desperation of poor South Africans by also blaming foreign nationals for high levels of crime in a country where more than 60 people are murdered every day.

“Attacking those we suspect of wrongdoing merely because they are a foreign national is not an act of patriotism,” Ramaphosa said. “It is immoral, racist and criminal.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.