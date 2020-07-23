(Bloomberg) --

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Thursday on developments in the country’s strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

The president’s address follows a number of meetings of the cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council, the presidency said in an emailed statement.

Ramaphosa’s statement will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. on television and radio and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

