(Bloomberg) -- South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa has reappointed Lesetja Kganyago as governor of the Reserve Bank.

Kganyago will serve another five years after his first term ends in November, the Finance Ministry said in an emailed statement Wednesday. Ramaphosa also appointed Monetary Policy Committee members Fundi Tshazibana and Rashad Cassim as deputy central bank governors from August.

