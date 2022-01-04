(Bloomberg) --

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the first of a three-part report by a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption during his predecessor Jacob Zuma’s rule, with his office due to publish it within the next few hours.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s handed the document to the president in Pretoria on Tuesday, a step Ramaphosa described at a media briefing as a “defining moment in our country’s effort to definitively end the era of state capture.”

The first part of the report will detail findings related to state-owned airline South African Airways and its affiliates, the South African Revenue Service and The New Age, a newspaper owned by the Gupta family, who were close associates of Zuma.

The government will not make pronouncements on the commission’s findings until it has received and fully considered all three parts of the report, Ramaphosa said. The full report is due to be submitted to parliament by June 30.

