(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa named a new slimmed down cabinet on Wednesday, retaining his deputy David Mabuza, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in their posts.

Ramaphosa, who secured a five-year term when the ruling African National Congress won a parliamentary majority on May 8, had pledged to clean up a cabinet that included several tainted officials inherited from his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

The number of ministers in the cabinet was cut to 28 from 36 previously.

