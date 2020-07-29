(Bloomberg) --

Khusela Diko, who earlier this week took a leave of absence as spokeswoman for South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, said she regrets the “error of judgment” that led to her husband winning a contract to supply the government with personal protective equipment.

Diko stepped down from her position after newspaper reports tied her husband’s company, Royal Bhaca Projects, to a 125 million rand ($7.6 million) contract to supply the health department of Gauteng province with the equipment.

Days earlier, Ramaphosa had announced a probe into possible corruption around the procurement of medical equipment, without saying which companies were under investigation. The deal with Royal Bhaca Projects has been canceled.

“Despite the absence of any illegality and confirmation that no public funds were ever paid to Royal Bhaca Projects – details of which will be further ventilated by the investigations – the matter continues to draw outrage from across society,” Diko said in a statement Wednesday. “We have found ourselves at the center of a media and public storm.”

The involvement of his spokeswoman in the scandal is an embarrassment to Ramaphosa, who has vowed to end the widespread corruption that marked the nine-year rule of his predecessor, Jacob Zuma.

