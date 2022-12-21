(Bloomberg) -- Zweli Mkhize, who unsuccessfully ran against President Cyril Ramaphosa for the leadership of the country’s governing African National Congress, was elected to the party’s top leadership structure.

Other Ramaphosa rivals who made it onto the ANC’s National Executive Committee include Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

The panel was elected at the ANC’s Dec. 16-20 national conference on the outskirts of Johannesburg. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba also made the cut, Kgalema Motlanthe, the head of the ANC’s electoral committee, told reporters in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.