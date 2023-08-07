You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Ramaphosa Says China’s Xi Will Visit South Africa Aug. 22
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said he will host Chinese President Xi Jinping on a state visit later this month.
The two will meet in the capital, Pretoria, on Aug. 22, Ramaphosa said in a brief statement on Monday.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:30
These are the Canadian cities where homes are most affordable
-
2:41
These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2023
-
5:47
'Yellowstone effect' driving growth in the luxury ranch market
-
5:15
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour coming to Canada with 6 nights at Toronto's Rogers Centre
-
6:46
Expect interest rates to remain high until 2025: former BoC governor
-
5:38
TSX poised for a bullish Q3, analyst suggests