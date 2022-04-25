(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state power utility’s board deserves “full support” as it tries to end outages that are crimping economic growth.

Ramaphosa’s backing comes after the governing African National Congress’s head of economic transformation criticized Eskom SOC Holdings Ltd.’s management over the blackouts. Busi Mavuso, the head of lobby group Business Leadership South Africa, last week blamed the ANC for the company’s failings.

Reforms introduced by the government, including allowing independent producers to generate power and amendments to electricity regulations, will mean that outages will “soon become a thing of the past,” Ramaphosa said in his weekly newslewtter on Monday.

“We owe the board and management of Eskom our full support as they work to turn the utility around,” he said. “They have to keep the lights on while rebuilding Eskom as a viable entity that fulfills its developmental mandate as a state owned enterprise, and positioning it for a just energy transition.”

