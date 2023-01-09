8m ago
Ramaphosa Says Eskom CEO Quit Because ‘It’s a Tough Job’
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., Andre de Ruyter, resigned because “its a tough job,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said, stressing that the government has a “cohesive” plan to resolve the national power shortage.
Ramaphosa said the government is not “sleeping on the job,” with regard to the worst ever power cuts the nation has experienced and he has spoken to his ministers about the need for a uniform approach to the problem.
Ramaphosa spoke at a press event in Johannesburg on Monday.
He gave no indication when a new CEO will be appointed or when blackouts will ease.
