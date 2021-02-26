(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denied that he intends replacing Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as speculated in the local media, saying he was doing an “extremely” good job.

“I know nothing about a replacement of the minister of finance,” Ramaphosa said on an online briefing on Friday. “This is news to me, there is no such plan, there is no such intention and there has been no such discussion. ”The president also dismissed claims that he’d approached central bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago to take over Mboweni’s post, saying their discussions had been limited to monetary policy, or that he was considering reducing the size of his cabinet.

