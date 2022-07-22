(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa submitted responses to questions by the nation’s graft ombudsman about a robbery at a game farm he owns, days after the institution threatened to subpoena him for details about the incident

The responses were submitted on Friday morning, Ramaphosa’s spokesman, Vincent Magwenya, said by phone from the capital, Pretoria. The Public Protector’s office this week invoked subpoena powers after Ramaphosa failed to submit responses to its 31 questions about the robbery by a July 18 deadline.

Read: Graft Body to Subpoena Ramaphosa in Probe Into Game-Farm Heist

“The threat of the subpoena from the Public Protector’s office was grossly unnecessary because there had been an open conversation between the president’s legal team and the Public Protector’s office,” Magwenya said. “This gave the impression that the president did not respect the public protector or any other constitutionally mandated institution, which is totally untrue.”

The robbery at Ramaphosa’s farm in the northern Limpopo province in February 2020 was revealed last month by the former head of the State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, who filed charges against the president for allegedly concealing the crime. Fraser claimed that $4 million dollars had been stolen and the suspects tortured.

The scandal has weakened Ramaphosa, who had been in pole position to return as president of the governing African National Congress when it holds an elective conference in December. He has refused to answer any questions about the game-farm incident, including those posed to him by lawmakers.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.