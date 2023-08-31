(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation about the outcomes of last weeks BRICS summit and an investigation into an alleged arms deal involving a Russian vessel.

Ramaphosa will deliver his speech at 8 p.m. on Thursday, the president said in a statement.

The briefing comes days after a summit of leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa in Johannesburg agreed to invite Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Ethiopia and Argentina to join the bloc from next year.

Separately, Ramaphosa established a three-member independent panel in May to investigate whether arms were picked up by a Russian vessel when it docked near Cape Town in December. The probe followed allegations by the US ambassador to South Africa that the weapons were loaded onto the Russian ship — claims that led to a slump in the value of the rand.

