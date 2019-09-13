(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to call an urgent joint sitting of parliament next week, his spokeswoman said.

The session on Sept. 18 will be used to announce emergency measures his government will take to curb gender-based violence, Khusela Diko said by mobile-phone text message Friday.

It’s the first time since apartheid ended a quarter of a century ago that an urgent joint sitting of parliament has been called.

