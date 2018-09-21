(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled plans to set up a new infrastructure fund and a package of other reforms to revive an economy that’s mired in recession and create jobs for the 27 percent of the workforce that’s unemployed.

The reforms, which include new rules for the mining industry, less onerous visa requirements and a reprioritization of the existing budget will be implemented immediately and will be funded from within the current fiscal framework, Ramaphosa, who took office in February, said at a briefing in Pretoria on Friday. A long-awaited announcement on the allocation of spectrum to mobile-network operators will be made in the next few weeks, he said.

Africa’s most industrialized economy contracted 0.7 percent in the second quarter, after contracting 2.6 percent in the first, and the central bank projects growth of just 0.7 percent this year and 1.2 percent in 2019. That’s well below the 3 percent that Ramaphosa pledged to target in the run-up during his successful campaign to win control of th ruling African National Congress in December last year.

