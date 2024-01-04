(Bloomberg) -- Vivek Ramaswamy sold about $33 million worth of shares in his biotech company Roivant Sciences Ltd., continuing to largely fund his presidential campaign with his own money.

The GOP presidential candidate and entrepreneur sold 3 million shares for $11.05 each, according to a regulatory filing dated Tuesday. He still holds 51.9 million shares.

Ramaswamy intends to use some proceeds for a “significant investment” in his campaign, a spokesperson told Axios. The Iowa Republican caucuses are set to begin in less than two weeks.

Ramaswamy last sold $31.8 million worth of Roivant shares in February. He entered the presidential race around the same time.

Roivant was founded in 2014 and went public in 2021 via a special purpose acquisition company. Ramaswamy also co-founded the financial firm Strive Asset Management to compete with BlackRock Inc. and “woke” investment practices.

