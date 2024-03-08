(Bloomberg) -- Samuel A. Ramirez & Co. has hired three more bankers and an analyst from Citigroup Inc., the latest in a number of additions to the firm that is seizing on municipal finance heavyweights pulling back from the space.

Craig Kornett has joined Ramirez as a managing director to lead its health care practice from Citigroup, where he worked since 2014, according to an emailed statement from Ramirez on Friday. Ryan Lim, a former analyst at Citigroup, also joined the firm and will work with Kornett.

Euriah Bennett, who will be based in Atlanta, has come from Citigroup to expand Ramirez’s presence in the Southeast. Emily Davis will work with Dashmir Keca, who recently joined Ramirez to lead its public power and energy group. Both were previously with Citigroup. Davis will be based in Boston.

“We are very excited about our new hires in municipal finance and we see them as critical to continuing our growth trajectory,” founder Sam Ramirez said in the emailed statement. “Our goal has always been to offer the absolute best in class banking and execution services to our issuer clients nationwide and these bankers will help us expand our abilities to do so.”

Citigroup and UBS Group AG in recent months have said they plan to largely exit the municipal underwriting business. Ramirez in December hired Anthony Kinsey in Chicago to focus on Midwest coverage. He most recently worked at UBS, which is halting most of its municipal bond underwriting business, shifting away from negotiated bond deals and reorganizing its public finance group.

