(Bloomberg) -- The number of cattle sent to American feedlots -- the last stop for fattening them up before slaughter -- unexpectedly jumped in July with drought forcing ranchers to take their animals off pasture.

The arid conditions have been shrinking herds for months, a pace that analysts anticipated was starting to slow. However, there were 1.8% more cattle placed into feedlots, compared to estimates in a Bloomberg survey for a 1.3% decline, a US Department of Agriculture report Friday showed.

The miss means cattle prices could fall in Chicago when trade resumes next week, even as fewer grazing livestock points to tighter beef supplies and higher meat prices in the months ahead. The surprise rise in cattle placements also comes as money managers boosted bullish bets in the market to the biggest since March.

“Drought remains a major factor driving placements,” said Altin Kalo, analyst at Steiner Consulting Group. “The report will work against cattle spreads on Monday” with the data confirming near-term supplies are adequate.

