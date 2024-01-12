(Bloomberg) -- Rand Merchant Bank said it’s formed a partnership with KOKO Networks, a clean cookstove company, to boost its carbon business.

The South African bank said it invested in Nairobi-based KOKO without giving further details in a statement on Friday. It has acted as an arranger and a financier for a carbon credit transaction for the Kenyan company.

KOKO sells bioethanol cookers and their fuel in Kenya where they replace the use of firewood and charcoal, reducing deforestation, carbon emissions and soot pollution.

“This deal fits well within our ambition to build a market-leading carbon-trading and finance business operating across Africa,” Phil Norton, carbon finance lead at Johannesburg-based RMB, said in the statement.

Carbon credits can be sold by clean cookstove companies to offset the emissions of greenhouse gas producing businesses if they can prove their devices are preventing deforestation or reducing the production of carbon dioxide.

Each carbon credit represents a ton of climate-warming carbon dioxide or its equivalent either removed from the atmosphere or prevented from entering it in the first place.

RMB is a unit of FirstRand Ltd., Africa’s biggest bank by market value.

