(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s rand declined past 14 against the U.S. dollar for the first time since November as Turkey’s economic crisis sent investors fleeing from emerging-market assets.

The rand extended its declines after President Donald Trump announced higher tariffs on Turkish steel and aluminum imports. The move came on the heels of an address by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that failed to reassure global markets.

“The rand has been caught up in the maelstrom,” says Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB SE. “This time around, the rand is particularly vulnerable because of the Ramaphosa euphoria and subsequent concern over land redistribution without compensation. The trend in the dollar-rand cross is upward and will likely continue to 14.50 before slowing.”

The currency of Africa’s most industrialized economy was at 14.1427 per U.S. dollar by 15:30 p.m. in Johannesburg, the weakest since November 24. The yield on government rand-bonds due December 2026 rose 18 basis points to 8.86 percent.

