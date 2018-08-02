(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s rand headed for a two-week low against the dollar as a hawkish Federal Reserve and escalating trade tensions weighed on emerging-market currencies.

A day after the Fed’s upbeat assessment of the U.S. economy drove the dollar and Treasury yields higher at the expense of developing-nation asset prices, China further rattled investors by vowing to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s latest trade salvo. A cocktail of negative local news, including the ruling party’s land reform plans, layoffs in the platinum sector and post-election strife in neighboring Zimbabwe, also weighed in the rand.

The currency fell 2 percent, the most in emerging markets, to 13.4945 per U.S. dollar by 11:58 a.m. in Johannesburg, its weakest level since July 19 on a closing basis. Yields on benchmark government bonds due December 2026 climbed 13 basis points to 8.74 percent.

“With the more hawkish tilt in the FOMC’s tone currently pricing into the market, the rand on a near-term basis could move weaker,” Annabel Bishop, the chief economist at Investec Bank Ltd. wrote in a client note. Investec sees a risk of depreciation to 14 per U.S. dollar in the remainder of the third quarter.

