(Bloomberg) -- The rand’s biggest monthly slide in more than two years and a jump in volatility have combined to drive the currency’s expected carry returns to the lowest in almost seven years.

One-month implied carry, which adjusts for volatility risk, has fallen to the lowest since October 2011, according to data complied by Bloomberg. That suggests the rand is closing in on cheap territory and due for a rebound, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.

“When markets move as they have in recent days and liquidity reduces, it is very hard to call a top or bottom,” Nedbank Johannesburg-based strategists Mehul Daya and Walter de Wet wrote in a client note. “However, one can assess how large the current moves are in an historical context.”

With implied carry close to levels last seen during the financial crisis in 2008 and 2009, indications are that movements in the rand have been extreme and that the currency would retrace, they wrote. Nedbank sees the rand strengthening to between 14.50 and 14.20 per U.S. dollar.

The rand has retreated to its weakest level in two years this month against a backdrop of domestic and international political risks, losing 8.3 percent along the way for traders who borrow dollars to invest in higher-yielding currencies.

The rand gained 0.9 percent to 14.5083 per dollar by 10 a.m. in Johannesburg on Monday.

To contact the reporter on this story: Colleen Goko in Johannesburg at cgoko2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Dana El Baltaji at delbaltaji@bloomberg.net, Robert Brand, Justin Carrigan

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.