(Bloomberg) -- New York Rangers star Henrik Lundqvist hung up his pads two years ago, but he’s still all over the airwaves. Now a fixture in studios at MSG Network and TNT, the former goaltender sat down with Bloomberg to talk about the next phase of his career and a crucial shift among audiences: shorter-than-ever attention spans.

“Rarely do they sit down and watch an entire game,” Lundqvist says of young fans these days. “They want highlights. They want funny clips. And obviously that’s something you have to adjust to.”

Lundqvist also spoke about his beloved Rangers, playing in Madison Square Garden and getting nervous before going on air. He’s thrilled about how things have gone since he retired — and said he’s working hard to improve his broadcast skills. His commentary role model, he added, is tennis rabble-rouser John McEnroe, who he labeled “the best in the business.”

